Oakwood man wins auction for historic Wright Flyer wing fabric

Joe Hix won the auction earlier this month for a section of fabric from the Wright Flyer’s wing that landed on the moon with the Apollo 11 mission.
The cloth was auctioned from a collection of the family of famed Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first human to step on the lunar surface.
The piece is a 1.25″ x 1.25″ segment of muslin cloth from the left wing of the 1903 Wright Flyer, according to Heritage Auctions. The fabric joined Armstrong for the first moon landing in 1969.
According to Heritage Auctions, in a signed letter dated Jan. 26, 1970, Armstrong wrote: ”I certify that the wooden and fabric materials provided by the Air Force Museum were placed aboard Apollo XI and carried to the surface of the moon by the lunar module ‘Eagle’ on mankind’s first lunar landing, July 20, 1969.”
Of course, the fabric is historic for another reason. It was part of the craft that achieved the first successful piloted, powered controlled flight at Kitty Hawk, N.C. in 1903.
A Heritage Auctions spokesman confirmed that Hix won. Messages seeking comment were left for Hix Wednesday.
Hix is a 1979 graduate of Oakwood High School, according to the Oakwood Register.
