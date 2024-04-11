Oakwood schools latest to win Purple Star honor, working with military families

BreakingNews
Oakwood High School and two others in the district have been named Ohio Purple Star schools, giving five city schools that designation.

Oakwood Junior High School and Lange School joined OHS in being recognized with the status, which reflects a “major commitment” to serving military-connected students and families, according to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

Smith Elementary and Harman School were given those designations, which are valid for three years, two years ago, according to Oakwood schools.

“The hard work of our staff and the teams at each school to review the application criteria, incorporate elements as part of the required activities, and submit an application to show our military students and families that we see them brings me great pride,” Oakwood Superintendent Neil Gupta said in a released statement.

“By earning this designation at each of our schools, we will also be able to elevate our ongoing work to provide support to our students and families as they transition to Oakwood schools and continue to flourish in our community,” Gupta added.

Dozens of schools in the Dayton area have been named Purple Star schools in recent years, according to the state’s website.

Oakwood schools support 260 military students and their families, according to the district

The designation is awarded to schools that complete two required activities plus another optional one as outlined by the state. One requirement is choosing a school-based staff person to serve as a liaison between military families and the school. These liaisons then do training, identify military-connected students, and facilitate supports for them throughout the school community.

