BreakingNews
Two-alarm fire reported in Turtlecreek Twp.
X

Oakwood shares unusual design proposal for Ohio 48 roundabout; meetings planned

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By , Staff Writer
32 minutes ago
Proposal would change six-spoke intersection involving Far Hills, Oakwood Avenue and Thruston Boulevard; first open house is June 14

OAKWOOD — A conceptual illustration of a proposed Ohio 48 roundabout has been released by Oakwood as it prepares to hold public forums on the issue.

The design for what the city calls the Five Points intersection just south of Dayton appears to be more oblong than the more traditional circular shape for roundabouts.

Oakwood said earlier this month it is expanding a study and seeking public input on a proposal that could transform the intersection on the state route, locally known as Far Hills Avenue, into a roundabout due largely to safety concerns.

In addition to Far Hills, the intersection also involves Oakwood Avenue and Thruston Boulevard, giving it six “spokes” coming out from the intersection.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Oakwood has scheduled open houses for June 14, June 29 and July 11. They are all set from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oakwood Community Center. The roundabout option is being studied as part of a master plan Oakwood commissioned on upgrading its 17 traffic signals, 10 of which are on Far Hills.

Ohio 48 is one of the most traveled roads in the Montgomery County suburbs south of Dayton. The average number of vehicles using it daily ranges from about 14,700 at Stewart Street in Dayton to more than 41,500 at Interstate 675 in Centerville, records from the Ohio Department of Transportation show.

ExploreEARLIER: Oakwood Far Hills sewer work by high school delayed until after July 4 holiday

In Other News
1
Two-alarm fire reported in Turtlecreek Twp.
2
Cement materials company pays $4.5 million for Germantown quarry
3
Air Force Museum to move new search and rescue missions into the...
4
Dayton Jewish International Film Festival opens Thursday
5
Auto dealership to temporarily close Harrison Twp. location for...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top