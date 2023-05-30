Oakwood shares unusual design proposal for Ohio 48 roundabout; meetings planned

OAKWOOD — A conceptual illustration of a proposed Ohio 48 roundabout has been released by Oakwood as it prepares to hold public forums on the issue.
The design for what the city calls the Five Points intersection just south of Dayton appears to be more oblong than the more traditional circular shape for roundabouts.
Oakwood said earlier this month it is expanding a study and seeking public input on a proposal that could transform the intersection on the state route, locally known as Far Hills Avenue, into a roundabout due largely to safety concerns.
In addition to Far Hills, the intersection also involves Oakwood Avenue and Thruston Boulevard, giving it six “spokes” coming out from the intersection.
Oakwood has scheduled open houses for June 14, June 29 and July 11. They are all set from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oakwood Community Center. The roundabout option is being studied as part of a master plan Oakwood commissioned on upgrading its 17 traffic signals, 10 of which are on Far Hills.
Ohio 48 is one of the most traveled roads in the Montgomery County suburbs south of Dayton. The average number of vehicles using it daily ranges from about 14,700 at Stewart Street in Dayton to more than 41,500 at Interstate 675 in Centerville, records from the Ohio Department of Transportation show.
