State’s health leader discusses RSV immunization for infants ahead of shot’s release

With an immunization against RSV expected to be released this fall, the Ohio Department of Health discussed who should get the shot and when.

ODH Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the shot, called nirsevimab, could be available by mid-October, which would be in time for the uptake in respiratory illnesses typically seen in the fall and winter.

“That shot now has been recommended by the CDC and it soon will be available to help combat this serious respiratory virus that we experienced in near record numbers in Ohio last fall and nationally is the leading cause of hospitalization in infants under 1 year of age,” he said.

The CDC is adding the shot to its childhood immunization record.

Per the agency’s recommendation, infants born shortly before or during RSV season should get the shot within a week of birth, Vanderhoff said. Those younger than 8 months who haven’t had the shot should get it shortly before RSV starts.

Babies between 8 and 19 months who have underlying risks that make them vulnerable to hospitalization will also be eligible to get a dose, he added.

The RSV shot will also be included in the federal vaccines for children program, which will make it free for uninsured children or those whose insurance plans don’t cover shots or vaccines.

Dr. Michael Forbes, chief academic officer at Akron Children’s Hospital, said the shot marks a historic moment in pediatrics.

“RSV accounts for a lot of the disease that we see, particularly in infants in the first year of life,” he said. “So we’re particularly grateful for the development of nirsevimab and the FDA approval.”

The shot was approved after three clinical trials, including two focused on safety efficacy, Forbes added.

“All three of the studies include safety measurements and the good news is the safety profile is very favorable,” he said.

The most comment reported effects of the shot were inflammation at the injection site and rashes. Forbes noted rashes were also reported in the placebo group.

As students start to return to school, Vanderhoff also urged parents and guardians to check their children’s medical information and emergency use authorization forms are up to date.

“I also want to re-emphasize today the importance of keeping an eye out for changes in your child’s behavior,” he said. “Changes that may signal that they’re struggling emotionally.”

Going back to school can be exiting for some students, but be stressful and anxiety-inducing for others.

Dr. Mary Carol Burkhardt, associate division director for primary care at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, said some signs that a student may be struggling mentally or emotionally are an increase in temper tantrums, becoming more withdrawn and not being able to do things they normally enjoy.

“The earlier we intervene when it comes to mental health the more likely we are to catch kids at a place in their lives where we can make the most impact,” she said.

People can call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free at any hour to receive confidential help.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also has great resources for parents that can help them learn more and figure out what kind of care their child may need, Burkhardt said.

Any parent noticing a change in their child’s typical behavior can talk to their pediatrician or primary care doctor for local assistance.

“The best thing though is acting early so kids can get help as quickly as possible,” she said.