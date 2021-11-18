State to give update on COVID-19, discuss behavioral health in kids

Last week the state recorded more than 5,000 cases in a day for the first time since October and surpassed 6,000 daily cases for the first time in a month on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Ohio recorded a 21-day high of 459 daily hospitalizations and 56 daily ICU admissions, according to ODH.

With cooler temperatures and winter holidays approaching, health officials are encouraging Ohioans to get the coronavirus vaccine or booster shots to avoid another winter surge.