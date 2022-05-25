ODOT to close Lebanon bridge on June 13, for 150-day span

The bridge on East Turtlecreek-Union Road at Ohio 48 will close next month for 150 days, as part of the multi-phase bridge rehabilitation and trail construction project at that site.

Beginning June 13, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the bridge on East Turtlecreek-Union Road over Ohio 48 to replace the existing concrete deck on the bridge. During closure, traffic will be detoured via Bypass Ohio 48.