ODOT: Unexpected problems mean I-75 work in Dayton will last into 2027

The projected completion of the Interstate 75 reconstruction north of downtown Dayton is delayed again, with work expected to last into summer 2027.

The work underway on I-75 to reconstruct the highway between Needmore Road and Leo Street is part of a $103 million effort to rehab sections of I-75 just north and south of downtown Dayton, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The scope of the project is to reconstruct the roadway in addition to replacing and upgrading storm sewers, lighting, signs, cable barriers and other related items.

ODOT said work is progressing, but that crews made an unexpected discovery of multiple areas where the pavement thickness is deeper than anticipated.

“This will require additional, substantial work to complete the project,” the state agency stated in a project update released Thursday.

ODOT’s spring update stated construction was expected to be completed in 2026.

It is the first time this section of the roadway will be rebuilt down to the base since its construction in the late 1950s. Much of the work is weather-dependent, and many tasks cannot be performed during the winter months.

“Decades of projects and repairs under the roadway need to be removed before constructing a new road to ensure the integrity and longevity of the project,” ODOT stated.

The project in Dayton is slated to reconstruct the highway between Needmore Road and Leo Street, as well as replacing and upgrading storm sewer facilities, lighting, signs, cable barriers and other related items.

