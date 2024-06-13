ODOT: Unexpected problems mean I-75 work in Dayton will last into 2027

The scope of the project is to reconstruct the roadway in addition to replacing and upgrading storm sewers, lighting, signs, cable barriers and other related items.

ODOT said work is progressing, but that crews made an unexpected discovery of multiple areas where the pavement thickness is deeper than anticipated.

“This will require additional, substantial work to complete the project,” the state agency stated in a project update released Thursday.

ODOT’s spring update stated construction was expected to be completed in 2026.

It is the first time this section of the roadway will be rebuilt down to the base since its construction in the late 1950s. Much of the work is weather-dependent, and many tasks cannot be performed during the winter months.

“Decades of projects and repairs under the roadway need to be removed before constructing a new road to ensure the integrity and longevity of the project,” ODOT stated.

