Office development to transform former Elder-Beerman at Mall at Fairfield Commons

Synergy & Mills Development on Friday announced its newest project: The Meridian, which will be first-class office space in the two-story, 150,000-square-foot former department store at the mall in Beavercreek.

“The Meridian at Fairfield Commons is a capstone project for Synergy and the development we’ve been doing in this area for the past 25 years – the perfect blend of an amazing office environment and direct, walkable access to amenities for employees,” said Jerad Barnett president/CEO of Synergy in a released statement.