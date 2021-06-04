Office development to transform former Elder-Beerman at Mall at Fairfield Commons

The former Elder-Beerman store at the Mall at Fairfield Commons will be transformed into office space.
Synergy & Mills Development on Friday announced its newest project: The Meridian, which will be first-class office space in the two-story, 150,000-square-foot former department store at the mall in Beavercreek.
“The Meridian at Fairfield Commons is a capstone project for Synergy and the development we’ve been doing in this area for the past 25 years – the perfect blend of an amazing office environment and direct, walkable access to amenities for employees,” said Jerad Barnett president/CEO of Synergy in a released statement.
Synergy and Washington Prime Group Inc. are partners in the project in which Synergy will redevelop the building into office, laboratory, research and development space. Construction is expected to start late this year.
“We can’t wait to welcome all the workers who will be located in the redeveloped building to The Mall at Fairfield Commons to shop, dine and hang out, and we are proud to show off all the exciting things we have been working on during the past few years,” Leanne Rubosky, the mall’s general manager said.
Elder-Beerman closed in August 2018 at the mall following the bankruptcy of parent company The Bon-Ton.