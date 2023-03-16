Officials: Much interest, activity in Tipp City

Further west, more development is coming to the area south of Main Street between the interstate and County Road 25A.

Among projects getting under way in coming months will be the first of three planned warehouses, totaling more than 1 million square feet of space combined on land north of Evanston Road. Access to the NorthPoint Development will be from the north, not Evanston Road.

City Council continues to look at improvements to the area termed the uptown along West Main Street in the area of the I-75 interchange. A consultant looked at options for the challenging Tipp Plaza area and suggested the city hire a development company to help it plan for the future of that area.

Among other businesses planned west of the interchange is a Wright-Patt Credit Union. To the east of the interchange, Monroe Federal recently opened a new location on the former site of a Taco Bell.

At Donn Davis Way near the Interstate Exit 69, growth also is being seen with construction of health-related businesses. Also, near that exit gas station/convenience stores Sheetz and Quick Trip are considering locations.

“People are looking at Tipp,” Eggleston said, adding it is seen as “a nice little area between Troy and Vandalia.”

Housing in the Tipp City area is more affordable than in Montgomery County. When all developments in the works are completed, there will be more than 300 more residences, he said.

“We are really sitting good as a community. It is really amazing,” Eggleston said.

