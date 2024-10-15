Ohio 73 roadwork in Franklin to impact traffic for weeks starting Wednesday

At least one lane in either direction will be open to traffic at all times along the estimated one-mile route that includes the downtown area, city and state officials said.

The work will involve milling and paving the road, according to the city.

Franklin’s downtown traffic has been impacted in the past year as part of the city’s $13.4 million renovation and streetscaping project on Main Street.

Last week, the city announced the intersection of Fourth and Main will be closed during the day for most of this week to install a lighting structure.

Franklin’s plan will renovate Main between First and Sixth streets to enable two-way traffic from the south point to First Street. The city is targeting a late November completion of the project.