Ohio adds nearly 9,500 COVID cases

As of Thanksgiving, there were 845 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio, including 117 in southwest Ohio and 56 in west central Ohio, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

For west central Ohio, it was an 8% decrease in the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region the previous week and a 31% decrease from 60 days ago.

Southwest Ohio reported a 2% decrease over the past week and a 24% decrease from 60 days ago.

Southwest Ohio includes Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties and west central Ohio is made up of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

The state had 121 COVID patients in ICUs as of Thursday, including 21 in southwest Ohio and four in west central Ohio.

Southwest Ohio saw an 11% increase in ICU patients with the virus compared to last week and a 17% increase compared to 60 days ago.

West central Ohio recorded a 20% decrease in the past week and a 50% decrease over the last 60 days, according to OHA.

The state health department added 28 ICU admissions and 75 COVID deaths on Wednesday.

More than 7.52 million people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 6.97 million people have finished it, according to ODH. That’s 64.42% of the state’s population who have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 59.71% who have completed the initial vaccine series.

Approximately 3.9 million people in the state have received their first vaccine booster and 1.53 million have received their second booster.