Ohio AG sues contractor who scams Dayton-area tornado victims

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Thursday against a contractor accused of exploiting homeowners following the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes in the Dayton area.
Robert T. Green, 64, of Greenville, through his business TK Home Improvement LLC, is accused of soliciting homeowners whose property was damaged by the tornado outbreak and taking nearly $100,000 in payments between May 2019 and February 2020 but performing shoddy work or no work at all, according to complaints received by Yost’s Consumer Protection Section, the attorney general announced in a release.
“This grifter took advantage of homeowners who had been through a harrowing experience and were trying to rebuild and repair their lives,” Yost said. “This was a heartless con that we will rectify in court.”
The lawsuit filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court alleges Green violated the Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Home Solicitation Sales Act.
Green’s business was registered at his home, where Yost said his office contacted him several times to try to resolve the complaints. Green did not respond to the complaints, the release stated.
As part of the lawsuit, Yost is seeking an injunction to prohibit Green and his business from operating.
Complaints or issues regarding potential scams can be reported at www.OhioProtects.org or by calling (800)-282-0515.