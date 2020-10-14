Contractor sentenced to prison for scamming Memorial Day tornado victims

The Dayton Daily News revealed complaints against Valandingham and his company as part of the newspaper’s project Walking The Path, which followed the route of the EF4 tornado that hit the region on Memorial Day 2019. The series investigated obstacles to recovery.

Valandingham was arrested on charges in Miami County during the course of the newspaper’s investigation. He eventually pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, paid restitution and was sentenced to a suspended 30 days in jail.

Wednesday’s sentencing was for subsequent charges in Montgomery County.

Along with the criminal charges, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a civil suit again Valandingham and Buckeye Storm Solutions in January, claiming he failed to complete work he accepted money for and performed shoddy work. A trial date for that case is set for next year.