Ohio awards law enforcement $4.9 million in grants for body cameras, including local agencies

“Body cameras are an essential tool for policing, and the funds we’re awarding today will help agencies purchase around 1,660 new body cameras and associated technology,” said Gov. DeWine. “Body cameras are important not only for providing transparency to the public but also for adding an extra layer of protection for our officers.”

This is the second round of grants in the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. The program was launched by DeWine in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly in the state’s 2022-2023 operating budget, according to the governor’s office.

The grants help agencies start new body camera programs and enable agencies with existing programs to upgrade cameras, add storage capacity or hire record retention staff.