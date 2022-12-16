BreakingNews
Bellbrook school board members get split verdict in tax levy criminal case
Ohio awards law enforcement $4.9 million in grants for body cameras, including local agencies

Multiple Miami Valley law enforcement agencies were included in more than 100 departments receiving nearly $4.9 million to create or upgrade body camera programs.

Ohio awarded grants to 112 law enforcement agencies as part of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. Forty-four of those agencies will use the funding to create new programs, with the remaining 68 agencies expanding their programs, according to Gov. Mike DeWine’s Office.

The following local law enforcement agencies received grants:

  • Xenia Police Division: $27,700
  • Beavercreek Police Department: $15,950
  • Yellow Springs Police Department: $14,472
  • City of Troy: $71,790
  • Butler Twp. Police Department: $63,438.95
  • Jackson Twp.: $17,539.50
  • Clearcreek Twp. Police Department: $70,247

Clearcreek Twp., Jackson Twp. and Yellow Springs are among law enforcement agencies starting a new body camera program, according to a press release.

“Body cameras are an essential tool for policing, and the funds we’re awarding today will help agencies purchase around 1,660 new body cameras and associated technology,” said Gov. DeWine. “Body cameras are important not only for providing transparency to the public but also for adding an extra layer of protection for our officers.”

This is the second round of grants in the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. The program was launched by DeWine in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly in the state’s 2022-2023 operating budget, according to the governor’s office.

The grants help agencies start new body camera programs and enable agencies with existing programs to upgrade cameras, add storage capacity or hire record retention staff.

