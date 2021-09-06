Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Miami Twp.

“BCI was requested by the Miami Twp. PD to conduct an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight,” read an emailed statement from a BCI spokesperson. “BCI’s Crime Scene Unit and Special Investigations Unit responded. BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing. I do not have any further details to share at this time.”

Details about whether anyone was struck by the gunfire or injured was not available. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed an investigator was called to Fox Glove Way Monday morning, but it’s not clear if it was connected to the same incident.