Moving sobriety checkpoints scheduled for tonight in Trotwood

Moving OVI checkpoints are planned for tonight in Trotwood.
Trotwood police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will operate checkpoints in the area of 5000 Free Pike and 4825 Salem Avenue.
The checkpoints will begin at 8 p.m. and aims to remove impaired drivers from the road.
Anyone planning to drink alcohol should chose a designated driver or make alternative arrangements beforehand.
This year, Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported 330 OVI arrests in Montgomery County as of Aug. 30.
Of the 39 fatal crashes reported so far this year in Montgomery County, 11 are OVI-related, according to OSHP. In 2020, 36 of the county’s 63 fatalities were OVI-related.
