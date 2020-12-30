Ohio cargo van driver dies after I-70 crash in Preble County

The crash victim was identified as 42-year-old Aaron D. Donini of Wheelersburg, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

Explore Dayton attorneys to serve family in Columbus police fatal shooting case

Preliminary investigation revealed that just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Donini was driving a 2015 Dodge RAM ProMaster cargo van east on I-70 when he struck the rear of a 2019 Peterbilt commercial truck/trailer driven by Dustin J. Crook, 35, of Lone Rock, Wisconsin. The truck had stopped due to another crash, the patrol stated.