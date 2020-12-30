Ohio cargo van driver dies after I-70 crash in Preble County

An Ohio man died Wednesday of injuries he suffered in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Preble County.
The crash victim was identified as 42-year-old Aaron D. Donini of Wheelersburg, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.
Preliminary investigation revealed that just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Donini was driving a 2015 Dodge RAM ProMaster cargo van east on I-70 when he struck the rear of a 2019 Peterbilt commercial truck/trailer driven by Dustin J. Crook, 35, of Lone Rock, Wisconsin. The truck had stopped due to another crash, the patrol stated.
Donini was taken by MedFlight to Kettering Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.