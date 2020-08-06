Ohio could get more of the rapid tests that showed DeWine positive for coronavirus

DeWine announced Wednesday the state’s plan to enter a multi-state purchasing agreement with Maryland, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Virginia to expand the use of rapid point-of-care tests.

DeWine said the states are joining together to ramp up the use of this type of test in order to “detect outbreaks sooner with faster turnaround time; expand testing in congregate settings such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities; and make testing more accessible for the most high-risk and hard-hit communities.”