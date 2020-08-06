Breaking News

Ohio could get more of the rapid tests that showed DeWine positive for coronavirus

45 minutes ago
By Kaitlin Schroeder

The style of rapid coronavirus test that Gov. Mike DeWine took on the tarmac before greeting President Donald Trump on Thursday could become more widely available in Ohio, following a group purchasing agreement with six other states intending to buy a total 3.5 million rapid tests.

DeWine announced Wednesday the state’s plan to enter a multi-state purchasing agreement with Maryland, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Virginia to expand the use of rapid point-of-care tests.

DeWine said the states are joining together to ramp up the use of this type of test in order to “detect outbreaks sooner with faster turnaround time; expand testing in congregate settings such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities; and make testing more accessible for the most high-risk and hard-hit communities.”

These rapid tests aren’t as accurate as the more common tests where a nasal swap is sent to a lab, but with lab backups and the urgency to getting quick results with a highly contagious virus, public health experts say there’s a place for both in the overall strategy to stamping out sparks of outbreak.

DeWine will quarantine at his Cedarville home for two weeks, according to his office.

