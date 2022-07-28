Ohio COVID cases up more than 70% in last month; ICU admissions plateau

West central Ohio — which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — reported a 10% decrease in inpatients with the virus over the past week, but a 173% increase in the past 60 days.

Southwest Ohio consists of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties. It saw a 7% increase in patients with COVID compared to last week and a 163% increase in the past 60 days.

Statewide there were 149 people in ICUs with coronavirus, including 33 in southwest Ohio and 11 in west central Ohio.

In southwest Ohio, the number of ICU patients who tested positive for COVID increased by 18% in the last week and is up 106% from 60 days ago.

West central Ohio reported a 45% decrease in COVID ICU patients over the past week. However, in the last 60 days, the region saw an 83% increase, according to OHA.

Coronavirus ICU admissions appear to have plateaued in Ohio. The state recorded 39 ICU admissions in the past week compared to 40 on July 21 and 39 on July 14, according to the state health departments.

Ohio added 54 coronavirus deaths over the last week, bringing its total to 39,035, ODH reported.

More than 63% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine as of Thursday and 58% have completed it.