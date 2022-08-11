Ohio Department of Health to address monkeypox, COVID today

BreakingNews
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Africa’s public health agency says it doesn’t know how many of the continent's reported monkeypox cases this year are in men who have sex with men, and it warned Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 against “any stigmatization” that might delay case reporting and affect the outbreak response. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
Local News
By
18 minutes ago

The Ohio Department of Health will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic as well as monkeypox in a press conference this morning.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Akron Children’s Hospital Chief Academic Officer Dr. Michael Forbes and OhioHealth Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Joe Gastaldo are scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. today.

ExploreEntire Miami Valley back to ‘high’ COVID community level

The public can watch the press conference live on YouTube. This story will be updated throughout the press conference.

While coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are far from what the state saw during its previous peaks, ODH reported slow, but steady increases in recent weeks. Last week every county in the Miami Valley was at a “high” COVID community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ExploreFirst monkeypox case confirmed in Montgomery County

On Monday, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County announced the county had confirmed its first case of monkeypox. While risk to the public is low at this time, the virus can be spread through direct contact with the rash, scabs or body fluids, according to Public Health.

Symptoms include flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and a rash. Other cases identified across the country were less likely to start with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, according to Public Health. The rash, which can look like pimples or blisters, may also stay in area of the body.

People who do not have symptoms cannot spread the virus.

