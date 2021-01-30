Ohio DNR offers grants up to $150K for outdoor recreation projects

Projects have to use the funds by the end of the grant period at the end of 2023, and the agency has to have a title or at least a 15-year non-revocable lease for development or rehabilitation grants.

The ODNR said applicants are encouraged to include on their application one or more or a short list of things the money will pay for, including:

Buying or protecting land in order to preserve a habitat, wetlands, forests, rivers and/or lakes

Primarily land-based trail projects

Projects providing paddlers access to waterways

Replacing, renovating or adapting a deteriorated or outdated publicly-used park facility

NatureWorks applications are available on the ODNR website, and must be postmarked by June 1, 2021, the ODNR said, with projects recommended for the grants to be announced in the fall.