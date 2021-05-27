Ohio drops color-coded COVID advisory map

“This map was very useful. It served its purpose at a different phase of the pandemic,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH chief medical officer. “But now what’s most important, what’s giving us our best indicators of where we are, are our rates of vaccinations, our cases per 100,000.”

The current case rate is 82.3 per 100,000, and nearly half of Ohioans have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Data analyst Jeff Brown from the state’s administrative service department said the advisory system is no longer useful because it was built as an early warning system designed to identify upward virus trends.

While the state will not be producing the weekly map, county and state health departments will continue to track case data.

In addition, the case and vaccine data will continue to be available on the state dashboards that are broken down by state, county and other attributes, such as age, gender and race, Brown said.

Although the health orders expire Tuesday, McCloud said there will be some protection left for extended care facilities that house the state’s most vulnerable residents. More information will come next week, she said.