DeWine to host press conference with first Vax-a-Million winners

Congrats, Joseph! You just won a full-ride college scholarship! If you’re between 12 and 17 years-old and had at least one dose of the vaccine, you could be next! Sign up at https://t.co/ZmJ8iKoSlV! pic.twitter.com/StHlWewhW5 — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) May 27, 2021

The five-week campaign aims to increase awareness and encourage Ohioans to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Prior to the drawing on Monday, more than 2.75 million adults had registered for the cash prize and nearly 105,000 youths entered the drawing for the scholarship.

Winner must be a permanent Ohio resident and have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The next drawing is scheduled for Memorial Day, May 31. To register, visit https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com/.

Ohioans who registered for the first drawing but did not win do not need to sign up again. Their entries will be carried over to the next drawing.