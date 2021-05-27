dayton-daily-news logo
DeWine to host press conference with first Vax-a-Million winners

Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran DeWine visited with Joseph Costello, center, who won the first of five full-ride scholarships May 26, 2021, as part of the Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery.
By Kristen Spicker

The first two winners of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million campaign will join Gov. Mike DeWine for a press conference at 10 a.m.

Last night, the winners of the campaign’s first drawings were announced as Abbigail Bugenske and Joseph Costello.

Costello, of Englewoond, won the full college scholarship and Bugenske, of Silverton, won $1 million.

Wednesday night, DeWine shared a picture of the Costellos on his personal Twitter account.

“Congrats, Joseph! You just won a full-ride college scholarship!” he tweeted.

The five-week campaign aims to increase awareness and encourage Ohioans to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Prior to the drawing on Monday, more than 2.75 million adults had registered for the cash prize and nearly 105,000 youths entered the drawing for the scholarship.

Winner must be a permanent Ohio resident and have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The next drawing is scheduled for Memorial Day, May 31. To register, visit https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com/.

Ohioans who registered for the first drawing but did not win do not need to sign up again. Their entries will be carried over to the next drawing.

