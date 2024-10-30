Ohio early voting draws millions; Sunday is last day to vote before Election Day

GO HERE FOR FULL ELECTION 2024 COVERAGE

In-person early voting, which has been going on for over three weeks, continues through Sunday, but again, only at your county board of elections office. Here are the hours for in-person early voting in Ohio, no matter where in the state you live:

* Wednesday, Oct. 30: from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

* Thursday, Oct. 31: from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

* Friday, Nov. 1: from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

* Saturday, Nov. 2: from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

* Sunday, Nov. 3: from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Sunday is the last day of early in-person voting. There is no in-person voting on Monday, Nov. 4).

The Secretary of State’s Office said 1.825 million ballots had been turned in by Wednesday morning, counting both in-person early votes (1.03 million) and absentee-by-mail ballots (about 793,000). The 2012 and 2016 elections both saw Ohio voter turnout of 5.6 million people, then the 2020 election drew 5.97 million total Ohio ballots.

As far as mail ballots, the deadline to request one has already passed, but those who made the request earlier still have time to return the ballot they received. Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 4, and received by the Board of Elections by Nov. 9 in order to be counted.

Or you could ditch all the early voting and head to polls on the traditional Election Day. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone who is in line at their polling place by 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote, regardless of the length of the line.

Also, absentee ballots can be personally hand-delivered to your county board of elections by 7:30 p.m.