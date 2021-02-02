Ohio governor, first lady to get COVID vaccine Tuesday

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, first lady Fran DeWine on Tuesday will each receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The DeWines will be administered the injections during a 10 a.m. video conference that will be open to the media.
The governor is 74 and the first lady is 73. This is the first week of eligibility for Ohioans 70 and older to receive the coronavirus vaccine, according to Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan.
Later Tuesday, Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will host a 2 p.m. coronavirus briefing.