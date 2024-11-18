Ohio House speaker drops reelection bid days before unofficial vote

Stephens’ departure from the race creates a void for House Republicans who intended to support his reelection campaign against challenger Matt Huffman, the current Republican Senate president whose allies have confidently projected he will become House speaker once his new term in the lower chamber begins in 2025.

One potential challenger for the speakership is Rep. Tim Barhorst, a first-term Republican out of Shelby County’s Fort Loramie who has drawn little attention in the 135th General Assembly.

Former Ohio congressional candidate J.R. Majewski promoted Barhorst’s endorsement from the anti-vaccine advocacy group Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom, which gave Barhorst an “A” rating on their causes.

“We NEED to get this guy elected and the GOPe (sic) is bullying members right now to steal this position,” Majewski posted on X, noting that “the establishment is trying to takeover.”

Barhorst did not answer a call from this news outlet on Monday.

In early 2023, Stephens, a Republican, was elected as House Speaker on the back of a surprise coalition of support from all House Democrats and a minority of House Republicans who have since been censured by the Ohio GOP.

The fractures, which effectively created three caucuses in the Ohio House instead of the standard two, can be traced through many of 135th General Assembly’s proceedings. Many lawmakers in both the Ohio House and the Ohio Senate believe the factions to be the cause of a relatively unproductive session thus far.

Note: This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

