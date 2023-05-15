Ohio lawmakers propose changes to child labor laws

Young said if passed, this bill could help his younger employees pick up hours during the week and help his business with scheduling students’ work hours. He said he liked that the bill requires guardian permission of a student to work later hours.

Education and child advocacy groups say the bill could overburden minors.

Children’s Defense Fund senior policy associate Alison Paxson provided opponent testimony against SB 30 before a House committee last month. She called the bill a “slippery slope for child labor protections in Ohio” and “a band-aid solution to workforce shortages.”

Paxson said that if passed, the bill would infringe “on the precious time children have to be just that… children.”

But Chloe Castonguay, a graduate of Xenia High School, said the bill could open opportunities for young teens.

She has been working at Young’s since she was 15 years old. She said during her time there, she developed the skills of time management, teamwork and more. She balanced her work at the ice cream shop with her schoolwork and involvement with sports like soccer and tennis.

“It really taught me how to be independent,” she said. “You start making money and you learn responsibility and problem-solving. All ‘real world’ things you need to know.”

She said Young’s was flexible with her student schedule as a high school student, and she encouraged every teenager to get a job if they can.

“At any age, it will help you in the long run,” she said.

The bill was sponsored by State Sen. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster.

“This bill will expand the ability of our younger generations who want to work and earn a paycheck to do so with the permission of their parents or guardians,” said Schaffer in a statement earlier this year.

The bill does not change or relax punishments for employers who violate child labor laws.

The bill was voted out of the House Commerce and Labor Committee last week on a party line vote with eight Republicans supporting it and five Democrats opposing it.