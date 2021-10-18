Ohio leaders react to death of ‘true public servant’ Colin Powell

Ohio officials reacted to the death of Colin Powell, the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, calling him a “true public servant” and sharing condolences for Powell’s family.
“Today our country has lost one of its most accomplished citizens, General Colin L. Powell,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “A son of Jamaican immigrants, Gen. Powell served his country in the U.S. Army beginning in ROTC and rose through the ranks to become a four-star general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.”
Powell also served as the country’s first Black secretary of state, the governor added.
“Colin Powell cared about helping America’s young people and was the chairman of America’s promise, a non-profit organization to help young people build character,” he said. “Fran and I extend our sympathy to Secretary Powell’s wife, Alma, and the entire Powell family.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R–Dayton, said Powell and his legacy will always be remembered.
“Former Secretary of State Powell was a true public servant and I had the honor of working with him during his time serving in the George W. Bush administration,” Turner said. “As the first African American secretary of state, he served our nation admirably and his legacy will not be forgotten.”
In an announcement on social media, Powell’s family said he died of COVID-19 complications and that he was fully vaccinated. He was 84 years old.
“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated,” the statement read. “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”
About the Author