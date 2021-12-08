Ohio legislators pass ‘born alive,’ sports betting, other major bills

Representatives of Women’s Med Center in Kettering and Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine didn’t respond immediately to requests for comment. Physicians affiliated with the medical school have signed on as back-up doctors as part of the clinic’s variance.

Ohio Right to Life praised the bill’s passage.

“No baby in Ohio, regardless of the circumstances surrounding his or her birth, should be left alone to die. This vital anti-infanticide legislation will ensure that a baby who survives a botched abortion receives life-saving care,” the organization said in a statement.

Sports betting

The Senate accepted a conference committee’s report on House Bill 29, which legalizes sports betting in Ohio. Originally a bill to expand issuance of veterans’ ID cards, the long-running issue of sports betting was added by amendment. Both houses have previously passed rival versions of the bill.

Businesses regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission will be able to take online bets, at sports gaming facilities, and at terminals in bars and restaurants. The commission can begin accepting license applications Jan. 1, 2022, and can start issuing them April 1, 2022.

Funding distribution

The Senate approved House Bill 169, authorizing distribution of $4.18 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding to Ohio schools, health care workers, childcare providers and law enforcement agencies. Those include many previously announced grants; state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, said the deadline for disbursement of that money is the end of 2021 or early 2022.

More than half of the money will go to Ohio schools, primarily to combat learning loss from COVID-related disruption of school sessions, he said.

Grants for childcare will take $659 million of the money, enabling more parents to return to work, Dolan said.

The House passed the bill in April, so it also goes to DeWine for his signature.