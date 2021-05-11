Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted promotes use of career tech centers to drive students into jobs

Husted said the students are trendsetters and soon other schools will start to follow.

“What going to happen at a lot of our high schools is they are going to become what you already are. They’re just going to have to because the demand is going to be there,” he said. “If as a nation we want to compete against the rest of the world we have to have to have more students like you.”

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted meets with six Miami Valley Career Technology College students and some of their employers as they discuss why vocational schools are important. INDIA DUKE/STAFF

Five to 10 schools come to MVCTC every year that want a satellite program or some form of educational expansion, said Superintendent Nick Weldy.

Versailles High School senior Nick Didier said the stigma and overall mindset about vocational schools need to change.

“I think there’s a certain rhetoric that probably needs to be changed that people who come to these type of places aren’t good people or are on drugs. That’s simply not the truth,” he said. “It’s really a shame that some people don’t see the value of these kinds of schools.”

Explore New Amazon center brings jobs to Union

In a study from the 2017-18 school year, 93.7% of career tech planning district students work through apprenticeships, joined the military or enrolled in college or additional training six months after high school.

“We have to have more students who are taking their career seriously at an earlier age, gaining some real world experience, preparing for work, earning college credits without having to run a bunch of debt, and make the education affordable and effective,” said Husted.

Twin Valley South High School senior Lauren Adams said going to MVCTC was one of the best decisions she’s made for her career and even her life.

“I didn’t really have a great art program at my home school and there was only so much you could learn from what they had,” she said. “I feel like I’ve just learned so many great things that would help me not only in college, but just as a graphic designer in the future.”

Miami Valley Career Technology Center, at 6800 Hoke Road in Englewood, serves five southwestern Ohio counties.