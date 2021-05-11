Amazon to open fulfillment center in Union in 2022

E-commerce giant Amazon plans to open a fulfillment center in Union.
The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2022, will create nearly 1,500 new, full-time jobs that pay at least $15 per hour and provide comprehensive benefits to Amazon employees from their first day on the job, according to a release. Amazon today has fulfillment and sortation centers in Akron, Etna, Euclid, Lockbourne, North Randall, Monroe, Obtez, Rossford, Twinsburg, and West Jefferson.
“Amazon’s products and services have played an essential role in moving the U.S. economy forward the last 12 months, and more than 40,000 Ohioans have been critical in that effort,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in the release. “This investment in the City of Union will further strengthen U.S. supply lines with an additional 1,500 Ohioans leading the way and operating Amazon’s latest fulfilment technology.”
Amazon employees at the new foot fulfillment center — which will span more than 630,000 square feet — will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.
“Amazon aims to build some of the best places to work in Ohio,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “In opening a new fulfillment center in Union, we’re continuing a tradition of providing new, full-time jobs in safe, advanced workspaces across this great state. We’re proud to be offering another 1,500 good jobs in Ohio with great pay and comprehensive benefits, and we’re grateful to our partners in the community who are growing with us.”
In addition to a $15 starting wage — for all workers, whether full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal — the company offers employees benefits including full health insurance, such as prescription drug, dental, and vision coverage.
“We are thrilled that Amazon will be joining those ranks by locating its new fulfillment center here,” said Union Mayor Michael O’Callaghan. “We welcome Amazon as our new neighbor and look forward to the creation of jobs that Amazon will bring for members of our community and the surrounding areas.”
“Amazon’s latest investment in Ohio demonstrates the company’s continued confidence in the value proposition Ohio has to offer, in particular our outstanding talent pool and the inherent supply-chain advantages of this state,” said JobsOhio president and Chief Executive J.P. Nauseef. “This cutting-edge facility near Dayton will play an essential role in moving products throughout the multi-state region while creating 1,500 new jobs for Ohioans who will have healthcare and additional benefits on day one.”
Daniel Susco contributed to this story.