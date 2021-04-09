Ohio Medicaid announces CareSource wins bid to keep managing billions in state benefits

CareSource and five other insurance companies were chosen for a massive contract to manage $20 billion in benefits for Ohio Medicaid program.
The Dayton-based insurer has many business lines, but its original core business is managing Ohio Medicaid benefits. CareSource needed to once again be awarded its contract with the state to continue doing business with the state.
The new bids were awarded because the state is overhauling how the health insurance program for the poor and disabled operates and picking new insurance companies as contractors manage those insurance claims.
About 90% of the 3 million Ohioans who are covered by Medicaid don’t have their benefits managed directly by the state government. Instead, people get an insurance plan managed by insurance companies. These insurers get a payment per member per month and use that money to pay for their member’s health care.
Nearly half of Ohio children, half of Ohio births and the majority of nursing home care is covered by Medicaid. All kinds of things like better outcomes for opioid addiction or a more efficient use of taxpayer money in theory can be engineered by what kind of requirements a state puts in place for how Medicaid money gets spent.
By rebidding the contracts, the state can update the conditions for getting and spending Medicaid dollars and can re-select which insurers it trusts to meet its goals.
More details of the new conditions will be revealed later today.