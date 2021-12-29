Ohio National Guard members to help Dayton hospital with staffing shortages

About 40 Ohio National Guard members will respond to Dayton to help with hospital staffing shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ohio National Guard Major General John C. Harris, Jr. made the announcement shortly after Gov. Mike DeWine shared that an additional 1,250 guard members would be deployed to help hospitals.
Harris did not specify which hospital, but Miami Valley Hospital is the area’s lone level 1 trauma center and likely will be the site for the additional help.
Earlier this month 1,050 guard members were activated as Ohio’s hospitals continued to battle staffing shortages and high amount of COVID-19 patients. Of those initially deployed, 150 members are medical personnel or EMTS and the remaining 900 will help in nonmedical capacities.
The first wave of Ohio National Guard members were sent to Mahoning, Trumbull, Summit, Stark and Lucas counties. Harris said about 460 members are in Cleveland, 160 in Toledo and 100 in Columbus.
Harris added the 40 guard members will arrive in the next couple of days.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
