Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio National Guard members to help Dayton hospital with staffing shortages

ajc.com

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
15 minutes ago

About 40 Ohio National Guard members will respond to Dayton to help with hospital staffing shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio National Guard Major General John C. Harris, Jr. made the announcement shortly after Gov. Mike DeWine shared that an additional 1,250 guard members would be deployed to help hospitals.

Harris did not specify which hospital, but Miami Valley Hospital is the area’s lone level 1 trauma center and likely will be the site for the additional help.

Explore1,250 additional Ohio National Guard members to help with hospital staffing shortages

Earlier this month 1,050 guard members were activated as Ohio’s hospitals continued to battle staffing shortages and high amount of COVID-19 patients. Of those initially deployed, 150 members are medical personnel or EMTS and the remaining 900 will help in nonmedical capacities.

The first wave of Ohio National Guard members were sent to Mahoning, Trumbull, Summit, Stark and Lucas counties. Harris said about 460 members are in Cleveland, 160 in Toledo and 100 in Columbus.

Harris added the 40 guard members will arrive in the next couple of days.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.

In Other News
1
1,250 additional Ohio National Guard members to help with hospital...
2
Car found with bullet holes in Dayton after people shooting from...
3
Semi crash closes I-70 east in Preble County, 2 taken to hospital
4
9 New Year’s Eve events to celebrate 2022
5
2021 Top Stories: Miamisburg, Miami Twp. continue growth

About the Author

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top