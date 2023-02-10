Ohio National Guard unit to deploy to Europe to support air defense

About 50 members of the Ohio Army National Guard’s 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade in Columbus are being deployed to western Europe to support Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.
According to the announcement, while deployed the unit will provide mission command support of air defense assets.
This will be the unit’s third rotation overseas to support the operations, which are intended to “enhance deterrence, increase readiness of U.S. forces in Europe and support NATO nations and U.S. allies in the region.”
The announcement said that this is a forecasted deployment, and not a direct response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Prior to the deployment, there will be a call to duty ceremony for the soldiers at 1 p.m. today at the Reynoldsburg Community Church at 1636 Graham Road in Reynoldsburg.
About the Author