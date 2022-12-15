Ohio power agency strikes down Kingwood Solar plan for Greene County

The facility has long been a source of consternation in the area. Residents who oppose the project have cited Kingwood’s use of prime farmland, and the proximity of the solar panels to rural homes. Many cited their desire to preserve the rural character of their neighborhoods.

Those in favor of the development say it’s an opportunity to preserve their land for future generations, and Kingwood Solar has said the facility would generate over $1.5 million in tax revenue for the county.

The Siting Board has sole jurisdiction over whether or not utility projects are approved, but a law put in place last year gives local governments more say in the process. Last year, an OPSB staff report recommended denial of the project, saying “There is general opposition to the project from the local citizens and local governmental bodies.”

The report added that trustees in Cedarville, Miami and Xenia townships and the Greene County commissioners all filed motions to intervene in the siting process.

Kingwood Solar has 30 days to file an application for rehearing with the OPSB. Representatives of Kingwood Solar could not immediately be reached for comment.

In 2020, Kingwood acquired long-term leases from at least 17 landowners for the project, with most of that land currently in agricultural use.