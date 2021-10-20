dayton-daily-news logo
Ohio records more than 4,000 daily COVID cases for first time in 5 days

By Kristen Spicker
After four straight days with fewer than 4,000 daily COVID-19 days, Ohio reported 4,574 cases on Wednesday, according to the state health department.

The last time the state record more than 4,000 cases in a day was Friday with 4,937 cases.

Ohio has seen COVID-19 cases begin to decline in the last few weeks following a delta surge. The 4,574 cases recorded in the last day is the fewest number of COVID-19 cases reported on a Wednesday since 3,303 cases were reported on Aug. 18. Last Wednesday, on Oct. 13, the state added 5,648 coronavirus cases.

Ohio is averaging 4,773 cases a day over the last three weeks and 3,900 cases a day in the last week.

As of Wednesday Ohio had 2,898 COVID-19 in its hospitals, including 844 in ICUs and 525 on ventilators, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the second day in a row the state reported fewer than 3,000 hospitalized COVID patients.

Coronavirus patients account for 11% of the state’s hospital beds, 18.03% ICU beds and 10.99% of ventilators.

Ohio has 5,380 (20.4%) hospital beds, 863 (18.43%) ICU beds and 2,956 (61.88%) ventilators available.

In the last day, the state recorded 236 hospitalizations and 26 ICU admissions, according to ODH.

The state’s 21-day average is 247 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day.

Nearly 55% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, with 66.28% of adults and 64.2% of those 12 and older receiving at least one dose.

More than 51.25% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 62.02% of adults and 59.93% of Ohioans 12 and older, according to ODH.

