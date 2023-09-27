Ohio Redistricting Commission approves new statehouse districts with GOP slant

The Ohio Redistricting Commission unanimously approved new state legislative districts late Tuesday night after a week of public hearings and extended closed-door deliberations among the board’s five Republicans and two Democrats.

The final vote came in at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday after hours of private deliberations among commission members resulted in a slew of tweaks to the GOP-drawn working draft that had been unveiled six days prior.

In the Senate, the final maps create 23 Republican favored districts and 10 Democrat favored ones. On the House side, the map shakes out 61 Republican favored districts and 38 Democrat-favored ones. Ultimately, there were few district-defining concessions made in the final hours of behind-closed-door deliberations between the two parties.

Assuming each district elects their mathematically favored party, the maps would create an Ohio Senate that is 69.7% Republican and 30.3% Democrat and an Ohio House that is and 61.6% Republican and 38.4% Democrat.

Commission co-chairs Ohio Auditor Keith Faber and Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood, said they expect the maps to be good until 2031, at which point the state will be required to update its districts to match new census data.

This is the sixth time the state, through the commission, has drawn and approved Ohio House and Senate districts since the new census was completed and the first time that decision was agreed upon by Republicans and Democrats alike.

How we got here

The previous five attempts under a different iteration of the commission were each struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court under Republican then-Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, who joined the court’s Democrats in arguing that those maps didn’t satisfy the redistricting requirements in the Ohio Constitution. O’Connor’s retirement is believed to have made the court less likely to strike down the commission’s maps moving forward.

The previous failed efforts and upcoming elections led a federal court to temporarily instate a version of the struck-down maps in order to run the 2022 General Election, which elected half of the state’s Senate and the entirety of the state’s House.

On Sept. 13, the commission was reconstituted in order to fix those maps with ample enough time for local boards of elections to prepare for the March 2024 primary election.

The commission’s decision was preceded by a handful of constitutionally-required public hearings that saw the bulk of testifying Ohioans express frustration with the GOP working draft and the map making process itself.

Criticism of proposed maps Tuesday focused on the working draft’s proportionality — the idea that the ratio of Ohio’s Republican legislative districts ought to reflect the ratio of Ohio voters who are Republican, and vice versa. This idea, along with several others, is outlined as an aim in the state constitution and has been a central obstacle to the commission getting a map through the Ohio Supreme Court.

The GOP’s previous working draft would have created 62 Republican-leaning House districts and 37 Democrat-leaning districts, while creating 23 Republican-leaning Senate districts and 10 Democrat-leaning ones.

Greg Moore and Kathleen Clyde of the volunteer organization Ohio Citizen Redistricting Commission told the board that those splits should be closer to 56-to-43 in the House and 19-to-14 in the Senate in order to reflect the state’s partisan preferences and comply with the Ohio Constitution.

Jeff Jacobson, a former state senator and representative representing various parts of Montgomery County for 16 years, told the commission that achieving such a split is impossible to do without gerrymandering, which is forbidden by the Ohio Constitution.

“You can have an outcome that is not proportionate without it being gerrymandered. We have conflated the two issues. Gerrymandering is how you draw the lines, proportionality is the outcome,” Jacobson said. “...The fact is, drawing 44 seats in an area that only has 37 seats’ worth of a political party is a gerrymander. You can’t accomplish it any other way.”

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.