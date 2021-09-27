Ohio reports fewer than 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in 3 weeks

Coronavirus patients account for 14.2% of hospital beds, 21.15% of ICU beds and 14.19% of ventilators in the state.

Ohio has 6,481 hospital beds (24.6%), 1,016 ICU beds (21.51%) and 2,875 ventilators (60.26%) available, according to ODH.

In the last day, the state recorded 205 hospitalizations and 25 ICU admissions. Ohio’s 21-day average is 253 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day.

Nearly 53.8% of Ohioans, or 6.28 million residents, have started the coronavirus vaccine, including 64.97% of adults and 62.87% of those 12 and older.

Almost 50% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 60.54% of adults and 58.37% of those 12 and older.