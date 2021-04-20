Ohio sending state troopers to assist Minnesota for back-up for possible protests

He said Ohio troopers are always prepared to respond to incidents in the interest of public safety, whether it’s here in Ohio or when requested by another state.

“This is what Ohio troopers do, whether it’s a motorist stranded along the highway, a local law enforcement agency here in Ohio or an out of state law enforcement partner, when someone needs help we are there for them,” he said. “We all took an oath to support the constitution of the United States and faithfully, honestly and impartially discharge our duties as a trooper. That oath does not have boundaries.”

Cvetan said the highway patrol has committed to a timeframe for the assistance, however for security reasons he could not discuss how long that will be.

This is not the first time Ohio has sent troopers to assist another state. In 2016, 37 state troopers were deployed to assist in North Dakota over protests concerning the Dakota Access Pipeline. Ohio also received assistance from out of state officers during the 2016 Republican National Convention.