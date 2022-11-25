Ohio State, Michigan fans ready for undefeated archrivals to do battle

“So I’m staying home by myself again this time and hopefully we win,” he said.

John Koch of Springboro is a lifelong, third-generation Buckeyes fan who is elated that he purchased season tickets this year.

“It’s the 100 year anniversary of The Shoe and they really have a team that I think has a very decent chance of winning the national championship, so it’s been a great year,” he said. “The big concern is Michigan. You know, I think they’re really good. They’re for real. Last year was a shocker, but they’ve maintained it.”

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Koch said the Michigan game matters more than winning the league and more than the National Championship “because it’s bragging rights.” That said, with having Michigan nephews, he always has wanted a good rivalry.

“I don’t want to win every single year for 20 straight years,” he said. “That is until last year. Now I might have changed my mind because it wasn’t worth it after the fact.

“I’ve always said that Michigan is my second favorite Big 10 team. I want them to win every game, so that when we beat them, it hurts them more.”