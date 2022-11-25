Ohio State, Michigan fans ready for undefeated archrivals to do battle

When the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines square off Saturday in Columbus, scores of local fans of both teams will be dealing with the fact that members of their own family will be rooting for the other side.
Harlie Ray of Springfield said his allegiance has been to Michigan ever since Ohio State fired Earle Bruce in the 1980s. He said OSU vs. Michigan is “the greatest rivalry of all time and he’s “really excited” about the Wolverines’ record this season.
“Last year, I didn’t think we were going to win, but we did,” he said. “This year. I think we got a better shot as long as (running back Blake) Corum can play.”
Ray’s children — Megan, Beau and Cole — root for Michigan while Ray’s sister, brother and all their children, nephews and nieces root for the Buckeyes.
He said he used to watch the game with his extended family, but last year opted to watch it on his own and Michigan ended up winning.
“So I’m staying home by myself again this time and hopefully we win,” he said.
John Koch of Springboro is a lifelong, third-generation Buckeyes fan who is elated that he purchased season tickets this year.
“It’s the 100 year anniversary of The Shoe and they really have a team that I think has a very decent chance of winning the national championship, so it’s been a great year,” he said. “The big concern is Michigan. You know, I think they’re really good. They’re for real. Last year was a shocker, but they’ve maintained it.”
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Koch said the Michigan game matters more than winning the league and more than the National Championship “because it’s bragging rights.” That said, with having Michigan nephews, he always has wanted a good rivalry.
“I don’t want to win every single year for 20 straight years,” he said. “That is until last year. Now I might have changed my mind because it wasn’t worth it after the fact.
“I’ve always said that Michigan is my second favorite Big 10 team. I want them to win every game, so that when we beat them, it hurts them more.”
