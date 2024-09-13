Ohio State Report Cards: Compare how local schools performed on 2023-2024 report cards

The newest state report cards, released Friday, show most of the same schools, Oakwood, Centerville, Bellbrook, Springboro and Tipp City, at the top of the list receiving the highest ratings based on a five-star scale, with one star at the lowest and five stars at the highest.
Dayton Public Schools, one of the largest school districts in the region, received two stars on the report card, similar to last year. Dayton Public touted the gains it had made in the last year in a statement to the Dayton Daily News. Ten of its school buildings improved star ratings and the four-year graduation rate increased.
The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce uses multiple data points from public schools to determine the districts’ ratings. The five categories that go into the overall rating are achievement, gap closing, early literacy, graduation and progress.
Achievement and progress are most heavily weighted into the equation. Achievement includes how students did on state testing, and progress is the statistical analysis used to measure academic growth of students from year to year, according to ODEW.
While five stars is the best a district can do, a district “meeting expectations” is a 3.5-3 star district. Below that rating, districts are considered to need state support to meet their goals.
The report also has a college, career, workforce and military readiness component that measures how ready students are to achieve outside of the K-12 system. But the state has not yet begun to include this component into the overall system and it won’t be rated as an individual component on this report card.
Statewide, math proficiency was up over last year, improving from 53% in all grades and all students in the 2022-2023 school year to 2023-2024. However, there was no additional improvement in English Language arts.
|DISTRICT
|COUNTY
|overall
|Performance Index %
|Progress
|4-year graduation rate
|enrollment 2023-2024
|Oakwood City
|Montgomery
|5 Stars
|99
|5 Stars
|98.3
|1993
|Centerville City
|Montgomery
|5 Stars
|87.3
|5 Stars
|98.1
|8075
|Brookville Local
|Montgomery
|4.5 Stars
|86.8
|3 Stars
|99
|1517
|Kettering City School District
|Montgomery
|4.5 Stars
|84.2
|4 Stars
|95.2
|7718
|Northmont City
|Montgomery
|4 Stars
|81.4
|4 Stars
|98.5
|4644
|Vandalia-Butler City
|Montgomery
|4 Stars
|81.2
|3 Stars
|96.5
|2810
|Valley View Local
|Montgomery
|3.5 Stars
|79.7
|3 Stars
|95.9
|1722
|Miamisburg City
|Montgomery
|3.5 Stars
|76.3
|3 Stars
|90.6
|4829
|New Lebanon Local School District
|Montgomery
|3 Stars
|74
|2 Stars
|93.1
|1061
|Mad River Local
|Montgomery
|2.5 Stars
|69.5
|2 Stars
|87.2
|3719
|West Carrollton City
|Montgomery
|3.5 Stars
|66.4
|4 Stars
|88.4
|3246
|Huber Heights City
|Montgomery
|2.5 Stars
|66.3
|2 Stars
|86.1
|5798
|Dayton City
|Montgomery
|2 Stars
|48.8
|2 Stars
|72.3
|12523
|Northridge Local
|Montgomery
|2 Stars
|48.5
|1 Star
|93.3
|1649
|Trotwood-Madison City
|Montgomery
|2 Stars
|47.6
|2 Stars
|81.3
|2448
|Jefferson Township Local
|Montgomery
|1.5 Stars
|42
|1 Star
|64.7
|251
|Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local
|Greene
|5 Stars
|93
|5 Stars
|94.6
|2583
|Beavercreek City
|Greene
|4.5 Stars
|88.9
|4 Stars
|96.8
|7765
|Cedar Cliff Local
|Greene
|4 Stars
|88.2
|2 Stars
|95.7
|544
|Yellow Springs Exempted Village
|Greene
|4.5 Stars
|85.8
|4 Stars
|96.8
|598
|Greeneview Local
|Greene
|4 Stars
|80.5
|2 Stars
|95.1
|1232
|Fairborn City
|Greene
|4 Stars
|73
|4 Stars
|91.2
|4159
|Xenia Community City
|Greene
|3 Stars
|70.3
|2 Stars
|89.6
|3657
|Miami East Local
|Miami
|5 Stars
|91
|5 Stars
|98.2
|1290
|Tipp City Exempted Village
|Miami
|5 Stars
|90.3
|4 Stars
|98.6
|2342
|Troy City
|Miami
|4.5 Stars
|83.4
|5 Stars
|93
|3915
|Newton Local
|Miami
|4 Stars
|91.8
|2 Stars
|100
|572
|Bethel Local
|Miami
|4 Stars
|82.1
|4 Stars
|94.5
|1907
|Covington Exempted Village
|Miami
|3.5 Stars
|81.2
|2 Stars
|95.5
|731
|Milton-Union Exempted Village
|Miami
|3.5 Stars
|76.9
|3 Stars
|96.8
|1274
|Piqua City
|Miami
|3.5 Stars
|74.6
|4 Stars
|91.8
|2911
|Bradford Exempted Village
|Miami
|3 Stars
|71.3
|2 Stars
|97.2
|492
|Wayne Local
|Warren
|5 Stars
|93.7
|4 Stars
|95.4
|1503
|Springboro Community City
|Warren
|5 Stars
|90.8
|4 Stars
|98.1
|5766
|Lebanon City
|Warren
|4.5 Stars
|83.3
|4 Stars
|97.1
|4951
|Carlisle Local
|Warren
|3.5 Stars
|78.9
|2 Stars
|95.7
|1519
|Franklin City
|Warren
|3.5 Stars
|77.3
|2 Stars
|95.6
|2553
|Eaton Community City
|Preble
|3.5 Stars
|82.1
|3 Stars
|94.5
|1785
|National Trail Local
|Preble
|3 Stars
|79
|1 Star
|88.4
|868
|Twin Valley Community Local
|Preble
|4 Stars
|75.9
|3 Stars
|100
|741
|Tri-County North Local
|Preble
|3 Stars
|75.5
|1 Star
|94.7
|709
|Preble Shawnee Local
|Preble
|2.5 Stars
|71.9
|2 Stars
|91
|1287
|Versailles Exempted Village
|Darke
|5 Stars
|100.3
|5 Stars
|98.9
|1243
|Tri-Village Local
|Darke
|5 Stars
|91.9
|5 Stars
|97.6
|787
|Arcanum-Butler Local
|Darke
|4 Stars
|87.8
|3 Stars
|98.9
|1098
|Franklin Monroe Local
|Darke
|4 Stars
|87.7
|2 Stars
|100
|492
|Ansonia Local
|Darke
|4.5 Stars
|86.3
|3 Stars
|96.6
|795
|Mississinawa Valley Local
|Darke
|4 Stars
|80.8
|3 Stars
|93.5
|596
|Greenville City
|Darke
|3 Stars
|76.4
|3 Stars
|86.6
|2332
How local districts did
Oakwood and Marion Local in Mercer County received the top two spots in overall rating points, both with 4.983 points overall. Marion Local got the highest rating in performance index in the state at 99.4.
Dayton Public attributed the gains the district had made on its report card to its new superintendent and team.
“I am very proud of the improvements we’ve seen over the last year,” said DPS superintendent Dr. David Lawrence. “While there is still work to be done, these results show that our Academic Action Plan is having a real impact and is truly improving student achievement at all levels. We look forward to advancing the Academic Action Plan this year to continue this upward momentum.”
DPS noted these gains were made while Lawrence was interim superintendent and expects more of these gains to be made in the future.
Dayton Public is also no longer the lowest-performing district in the Ohio 8, the eight districts located in big cities in the state that have traditionally underperformed. Youngstown was the lowest-performing district on the 2023-2024 report cards. Cleveland Municipal Schools performed the highest, earning a three-star rating, meaning the district met state expectations.
Fairborn schools touted a four-star rating, up from last year’s 3.5-star rating. The district’s individual components improved in three of the five categories in the 2023-2024 report card, including a three-star early literacy rating, five stars in gap closing and three stars in early literacy.
“The district is focused on academic excellence and the 4-Star rating is commendable,” said Fairborn superintendent Gene Lolli. “We are setting the bar high and will continue to look at data and academic supports for our students.”
Lolli commended Sue Brackenhoff, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction.
Centerville Schools noted in a statement that the district had gotten five stars for the second year in a row. The district also received five-star ratings in progress, gap closing, and graduation rate components, and four stars in the areas of achievement and early literacy.
“This accomplishment reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire school community and showcases our commitment to empowering, challenging, and supporting every student to grow every day,” said Centerville superintendent Jon Wesney.
Jefferson Twp. local schools was the lowest-performing district in the state for a second year in a row and got 1.5 stars, again the only district in the state to do so.
Interim superintendent Rusty Clifford said the district is working through a new strategic plan, set in place over the summer, and expects to see more improvements next year.
“Jefferson Township has a Strategic Plan and we are laser-focused on continuous process improvement,” Clifford said in a statement. “Our collective self-discipline and grit will produce significant gains in student achievement, early literacy, and graduation on the 2024-25 State Report Card and beyond!”
Trotwood-Madison and Northridge districts each received two stars. Northridge received three stars in graduation while Trotwood got one star, but otherwise the districts did similarly on this year’s report card, with both earning two stars in gap closing and one star in early literacy. Trotwood received two stars in progress and Northridge received one star.
