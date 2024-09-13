Ohio State Report Cards: Compare how local schools performed on 2023-2024 report cards

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce uses multiple data points from public schools to determine the districts’ ratings. The five categories that go into the overall rating are achievement, gap closing, early literacy, graduation and progress.

Achievement and progress are most heavily weighted into the equation. Achievement includes how students did on state testing, and progress is the statistical analysis used to measure academic growth of students from year to year, according to ODEW.

While five stars is the best a district can do, a district “meeting expectations” is a 3.5-3 star district. Below that rating, districts are considered to need state support to meet their goals.

The report also has a college, career, workforce and military readiness component that measures how ready students are to achieve outside of the K-12 system. But the state has not yet begun to include this component into the overall system and it won’t be rated as an individual component on this report card.

Statewide, math proficiency was up over last year, improving from 53% in all grades and all students in the 2022-2023 school year to 2023-2024. However, there was no additional improvement in English Language arts.

Ohio State Report Cards for schools, 2023-2024 DISTRICT COUNTY overall Performance Index % Progress 4-year graduation rate enrollment 2023-2024 Oakwood City Montgomery 5 Stars 99 5 Stars 98.3 1993 Centerville City Montgomery 5 Stars 87.3 5 Stars 98.1 8075 Brookville Local Montgomery 4.5 Stars 86.8 3 Stars 99 1517 Kettering City School District Montgomery 4.5 Stars 84.2 4 Stars 95.2 7718 Northmont City Montgomery 4 Stars 81.4 4 Stars 98.5 4644 Vandalia-Butler City Montgomery 4 Stars 81.2 3 Stars 96.5 2810 Valley View Local Montgomery 3.5 Stars 79.7 3 Stars 95.9 1722 Miamisburg City Montgomery 3.5 Stars 76.3 3 Stars 90.6 4829 New Lebanon Local School District Montgomery 3 Stars 74 2 Stars 93.1 1061 Mad River Local Montgomery 2.5 Stars 69.5 2 Stars 87.2 3719 West Carrollton City Montgomery 3.5 Stars 66.4 4 Stars 88.4 3246 Huber Heights City Montgomery 2.5 Stars 66.3 2 Stars 86.1 5798 Dayton City Montgomery 2 Stars 48.8 2 Stars 72.3 12523 Northridge Local Montgomery 2 Stars 48.5 1 Star 93.3 1649 Trotwood-Madison City Montgomery 2 Stars 47.6 2 Stars 81.3 2448 Jefferson Township Local Montgomery 1.5 Stars 42 1 Star 64.7 251 Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Greene 5 Stars 93 5 Stars 94.6 2583 Beavercreek City Greene 4.5 Stars 88.9 4 Stars 96.8 7765 Cedar Cliff Local Greene 4 Stars 88.2 2 Stars 95.7 544 Yellow Springs Exempted Village Greene 4.5 Stars 85.8 4 Stars 96.8 598 Greeneview Local Greene 4 Stars 80.5 2 Stars 95.1 1232 Fairborn City Greene 4 Stars 73 4 Stars 91.2 4159 Xenia Community City Greene 3 Stars 70.3 2 Stars 89.6 3657 Miami East Local Miami 5 Stars 91 5 Stars 98.2 1290 Tipp City Exempted Village Miami 5 Stars 90.3 4 Stars 98.6 2342 Troy City Miami 4.5 Stars 83.4 5 Stars 93 3915 Newton Local Miami 4 Stars 91.8 2 Stars 100 572 Bethel Local Miami 4 Stars 82.1 4 Stars 94.5 1907 Covington Exempted Village Miami 3.5 Stars 81.2 2 Stars 95.5 731 Milton-Union Exempted Village Miami 3.5 Stars 76.9 3 Stars 96.8 1274 Piqua City Miami 3.5 Stars 74.6 4 Stars 91.8 2911 Bradford Exempted Village Miami 3 Stars 71.3 2 Stars 97.2 492 Wayne Local Warren 5 Stars 93.7 4 Stars 95.4 1503 Springboro Community City Warren 5 Stars 90.8 4 Stars 98.1 5766 Lebanon City Warren 4.5 Stars 83.3 4 Stars 97.1 4951 Carlisle Local Warren 3.5 Stars 78.9 2 Stars 95.7 1519 Franklin City Warren 3.5 Stars 77.3 2 Stars 95.6 2553 Eaton Community City Preble 3.5 Stars 82.1 3 Stars 94.5 1785 National Trail Local Preble 3 Stars 79 1 Star 88.4 868 Twin Valley Community Local Preble 4 Stars 75.9 3 Stars 100 741 Tri-County North Local Preble 3 Stars 75.5 1 Star 94.7 709 Preble Shawnee Local Preble 2.5 Stars 71.9 2 Stars 91 1287 Versailles Exempted Village Darke 5 Stars 100.3 5 Stars 98.9 1243 Tri-Village Local Darke 5 Stars 91.9 5 Stars 97.6 787 Arcanum-Butler Local Darke 4 Stars 87.8 3 Stars 98.9 1098 Franklin Monroe Local Darke 4 Stars 87.7 2 Stars 100 492 Ansonia Local Darke 4.5 Stars 86.3 3 Stars 96.6 795 Mississinawa Valley Local Darke 4 Stars 80.8 3 Stars 93.5 596 Greenville City Darke 3 Stars 76.4 3 Stars 86.6 2332

How local districts did

Oakwood and Marion Local in Mercer County received the top two spots in overall rating points, both with 4.983 points overall. Marion Local got the highest rating in performance index in the state at 99.4.

Dayton Public attributed the gains the district had made on its report card to its new superintendent and team.

“I am very proud of the improvements we’ve seen over the last year,” said DPS superintendent Dr. David Lawrence. “While there is still work to be done, these results show that our Academic Action Plan is having a real impact and is truly improving student achievement at all levels. We look forward to advancing the Academic Action Plan this year to continue this upward momentum.”

DPS noted these gains were made while Lawrence was interim superintendent and expects more of these gains to be made in the future.

Dayton Public is also no longer the lowest-performing district in the Ohio 8, the eight districts located in big cities in the state that have traditionally underperformed. Youngstown was the lowest-performing district on the 2023-2024 report cards. Cleveland Municipal Schools performed the highest, earning a three-star rating, meaning the district met state expectations.

Fairborn schools touted a four-star rating, up from last year’s 3.5-star rating. The district’s individual components improved in three of the five categories in the 2023-2024 report card, including a three-star early literacy rating, five stars in gap closing and three stars in early literacy.

“The district is focused on academic excellence and the 4-Star rating is commendable,” said Fairborn superintendent Gene Lolli. “We are setting the bar high and will continue to look at data and academic supports for our students.”

Lolli commended Sue Brackenhoff, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction.

Centerville Schools noted in a statement that the district had gotten five stars for the second year in a row. The district also received five-star ratings in progress, gap closing, and graduation rate components, and four stars in the areas of achievement and early literacy.

“This accomplishment reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire school community and showcases our commitment to empowering, challenging, and supporting every student to grow every day,” said Centerville superintendent Jon Wesney.

Jefferson Twp. local schools was the lowest-performing district in the state for a second year in a row and got 1.5 stars, again the only district in the state to do so.

Interim superintendent Rusty Clifford said the district is working through a new strategic plan, set in place over the summer, and expects to see more improvements next year.

“Jefferson Township has a Strategic Plan and we are laser-focused on continuous process improvement,” Clifford said in a statement. “Our collective self-discipline and grit will produce significant gains in student achievement, early literacy, and graduation on the 2024-25 State Report Card and beyond!”

Trotwood-Madison and Northridge districts each received two stars. Northridge received three stars in graduation while Trotwood got one star, but otherwise the districts did similarly on this year’s report card, with both earning two stars in gap closing and one star in early literacy. Trotwood received two stars in progress and Northridge received one star.