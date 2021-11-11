Ohio Supreme Court suspends Dayton attorney for lying to clients about appeal

Wilcoxson and the clients then agreed that instead of receiving a refund of the $3,300 paid, Wilcoxson would file a motion to reopen the appeal without further payment. However, the disciplinary board found that Wilcoxson falsely stated in July to the client that the motion was sent by a runner and that the court would receive it the following day. Ten days later, in response to another email from the client, Wilcoxson falsely said he was awaiting acceptance from the clerk of courts. Later, he either could not be reached by the clients or did not respond to emails from them, records showed.

After hiring new counsel, the clients learned that Wilcoxson had never filed a motion to reopen the appeal or filed an appellate brief. He did refund the $3,300.

Wilcoxson’s suspension is stayed with conditions, including that he serve a one-year period of monitored probation once he is reinstated to the practice of law.