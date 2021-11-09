Feds update indictment of Dayton businessman Brian Higgins

The counts in the updated indictment replace those in two earlier indictments of Higgins, 50, who pleaded not guilty after the original indictment was announced in 2019. There is no indication in court records of a plea entered on the updated indictment issued Oct. 26. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

Higgins is scheduled for trial before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose on Jan. 10 on four counts of mail fraud, two counts of tampering with a witness and two counts of tampering with a witness with intent to retaliate, according to the indictment.