dayton-daily-news logo
X

Feds update indictment of Dayton businessman Brian Higgins

Dayton businessman Brian Higgins
Caption
Dayton businessman Brian Higgins

Credit: Lynn Hulsey

Credit: Lynn Hulsey

Crime & Law
By , Dayton Daily News
8 minutes ago

Dayton businessman Brian Higgins faces additional federal felony counts after a federal grand jury issued a third superseding indictment in his insurance fraud case.

The counts in the updated indictment replace those in two earlier indictments of Higgins, 50, who pleaded not guilty after the original indictment was announced in 2019. There is no indication in court records of a plea entered on the updated indictment issued Oct. 26. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

ExploreIndictment: Businessman used money from insurance at casino for phone bill

Higgins is scheduled for trial before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose on Jan. 10 on four counts of mail fraud, two counts of tampering with a witness and two counts of tampering with a witness with intent to retaliate, according to the indictment.

He is the final defendant remaining in the federal government’s public corruption investigation announced in 2019 that led to the conviction of former Dayton City Commissioner Joey D. Williams, 55, of Dayton; former state representative Clayton Luckie, 58, of Dayton; and former Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn, 47, of Huber Heights.

ExploreConfidential informants, secret recordings reveal ex-city commissioner bribery scheme

Luckie served his term, Williams was released early last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Winburn was granted a delay to begin serving his term on Jan. 10.

ExploreDayton trying to end corruption in contracting

Two businesses — Green Star Trucking, owned by former Trotwood Mayor Joyce Sutton Cameron, 73; and Steve Rauch Inc., owned by Steve Rauch, 66, of Germantown — also pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to engage in mail fraud and were fined. In exchange for the plea, charges were dropped against Rauch, Cameron, and her husband, James Cameron, 82, of Trotwood.

ExploreCompanies at center of federal indictment worked on $4.7 million in city of Dayton contracts using disadvantaged status

The case against Higgins involves allegations that he defrauded an insurance company that paid for repairs to his home. His is the only case unrelated to public contracting, and authorities said he came to their attention as they investigated the public corruption case involving contracts with the city of Dayton.

Earlier this year Higgins was ordered into custody for a psychological evaluation, which resulted in a report that he is competent to stand trial. Hearings are pending on defense and prosecution arguments related to that that evaluation.

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreVeteran suicides are ‘public health and national security crisis’
ExploreThe Great Mismatch: Why aren’t companies with record job openings connecting with applicants?
ExploreChild care crisis: Costs, shortage of workers leading to ‘a situation that is untenable’
ExploreFive things: How to resign from a job
ExploreCompanies skimp on cybersecurity defense at their own peril

In Other News
1
Man exposes himself to jogger on UD bike path
2
Dayton Bomb Squad detonates suspected dynamite in Miami County
3
Man seriously injured in weekend shooting in Dayton
4
Bond $250,000 for man charged in Dayton child rape case
5
Dayton man arrested by U.S. Marshals in neighbor attack is indicted

About the Author

ajc.com

Lynn Hulsey
Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top