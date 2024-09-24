Ohio Task Force 1 mobilizes to Florida ahead of tropical storm

Ohio Task Force 1 will go to Orlando for staging with a specific destination yet to be determined.

The task force said on Facebook they received activation orders Tuesday to mobilize as a Type I team to support the FEMA Region 4 (consisting of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee) with 82 members skilled in the various aspects of search and rescue operations, including water rescue and K-9.

In addition, 50 tons of equipment will be brought and will deploy as a self-contained, all-hazard response team.

Explore AARP anticipating millions of older adults to see benefits from drug spending cap

The goal is to support local responders without placing additional demands on local resources, according to the task force.

“The early activation of OH-TF1 will put them in a better position to respond to affected areas if state/local officials request assistance,” the task force said.

Additional teams included in this activation are Tennessee Task Force 1, Virginia Task Force 1 and Virginia Task Force 2, Indiana Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 1.