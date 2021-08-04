Ohio universities, colleges update mask guidance: What we know

“The policy was instituted in response to the increased prevalence of the Delta variant and updated guidance from the CDC,” said Ben Johnson, a spokesman for Ohio State.

The university noted the Delta variant, which has multiple mutations, is especially dangerous and spreading rapidly in Ohio and across the U.S.

“The Delta variant is much more contagious than previous versions of the virus, causes infected patients to have substantially higher amounts of the virus in their system, and can be transmitted to others even by fully vaccinated people who contract the virus,” Ohio State said in a release.

Wright State said it would require those living on-campus to be tested, according to a university-wide email from WSU president Sue Edwards dated July 29. Testing will also be available for students, faculty, and staff who demonstrate COVID-19 symptoms or asymptomatic employees and students with known or suspected exposure to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, the university said.

“We have heard from our students and our employees that there is simply no substitute for being together, whether through on-campus instruction or other campus activities,” Edwards said. “The return to campus will follow the safety precautions as recommended by state and federal public health officials.”

Most colleges and universities in the region have said they are strongly recommending vaccines, but will not mandate students get vaccines. Public colleges and universities are not able to mandate students get vaccines, due to a recent Ohio law passed that forbids them from doing so.

The law takes effect in October and does not apply to private higher educational institutions or to the hospitals associated with any university or college.

Cleveland State University, a public school in northeast Ohio, is requiring students living in residence halls to be vaccinated, Alison Bibb-Carson, a spokesman for CSU, said. Medical and religious exemptions are available for qualifying individuals.

Several schools throughout the Dayton region said they plan to host vaccine clinics during the fall. The University of Dayton, Wright State University, Ohio State University, Wilberforce University and Miami University plan on having distribution events on campus.

Miami University will also offer vaccination opportunities to students during the move-in process for the upcoming semester. Wittenberg University has concrete plans for two Pfizer clinics during the upcoming semester.