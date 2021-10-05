dayton-daily-news logo
Ohioans now able to order driver license, ID reprints online

By Kristen Spicker
18 minutes ago

A new Bureau of Motor Vehicles service now allows Ohioans to order a reprint their driver license or ID online, saving an average of 500,000 visits to registrars a year.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and InnovateOhio announced the new service Monday, which will enable Ohioans will valid credentials who don’t need to make changes to their ID or license to order a reprint online without stepping inside a BMV office.

“This priority project of InnovateOhio is another example of our work to change the culture of state government to be more customer-service friendly,” he said. “Instead of having to take a trip to the BMV, customers can now order an exact reprint of their license from the convenience of their home.”

The reprint is an exact copy of the person’s last-issued ID or license and will not include any changes or updates. If a person needs to change their information, they will have to do it in person at a BMV office.

“We are constantly evaluating, improving, and enhancing the overall customer experience by providing our customers with as many innovative options as possible that better meet their diverse needs,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charles Norman.

Only one reprint is available between the initial issue date and the renewal date.

To order a reprint, visit https://www.bmv.ohio.gov/index.aspx and click “BMV Online Services” followed by “DL/ID Reprint”.

Those who need to the BMV in person can use the “Get In Line, Online” service to check-in online and save a spot in line without having to wait in the office.

