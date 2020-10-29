Ohioans should avoid travel to 9 states

The list of nine states for Ohioans to avoid is the longest yet during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday updated the travel advisory for states reporting positive coronavirus testing rates of 15% or higher.
The updated list includes: Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin. South Dakota has the highest positivity rate of 43.4%. Ohio’s positivity rate is 6%. The positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community.
We update our travel advisory each Wednesday. Based on positivity rates, @OHdeptofhealth currently recommends against travel to these states. https://t.co/okBJHIYR5Z— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 28, 2020
➡Mississippi
➡Wyoming pic.twitter.com/BSKOr9Qrml
Mississippi and Wyoming are shaded gray on the advisory map because they had several days in the past week without overall testing volume data; this means an accurate positivity rate could not be calculated. Based on recent trends in these states, they are likely at elevated positivity levels and Ohioans are encouraged to avoid travel to those states, according to the ODH.
Those who enter Ohio after travel to the states on the travel advisory map are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.