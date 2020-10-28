Coronavirus: Ohio daily case average tops 2,000

On Tuesday Gov. Mike DeWine repeated concerns that the virus is continuing to spread throughout the state as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Ohio.

While hospitals are currently not overwhelmed, DeWine warned that the trend line is “not good” and that there’s no indication the virus is plateauing.

Ohio has 82 counties that meets the CDC’s definition of high incidence. That means there are 82 counties reporting more than 100 cases per 100,000 people. Every county in the Miami Valley is considered high incidence.

To fight back against the virus, DeWine said Ohioans need to get back to the basics, including wearing face masks, social distancing, frequently washing hands and avoiding large gatherings.

Anyone living in a high incidence county should reconsider hosting or attending gatherings of any size, wearing a mask while indoors or when unable to social distance outside and stay at home if they are not feeling well, the governor said.