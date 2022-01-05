Hamburger icon
COVID patients in Ohio make up more than 25% of all hospitalizations

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
10 minutes ago
State sets seventh consecutive record as cases increase since Christmas.

COVID-19 patients now make up than one-quarter of all hospitalizations in Ohio, a burden that has health care systems postponing and rescheduling some procedures.

The 6,457 COVID hospitalizations reported Wednesday in Ohio’s hospitals set the seventh consecutive record as coronavirus hospitalizations have increased daily since Christmas, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The strain of COVID patients has hospitals across the region delaying or canceling elective surgeries.

Kettering Health on Wednesday announced that it has postponed elective procedures that require an overnight stay, and Premier Health also is rescheduling some procedures. Cincinnati and Columbus hospital systems also have postponed elective procedures.

“Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in our region and around the state have increased significantly, putting strain on multiple health systems,” a Kettering Health statement read. “In order to maintain safety and high-quality care, effective Jan. 5, Kettering Health is postponing non-emergent, elective surgeries and procedures that require an overnight stay.”

Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized last week at Kettering Health or Premier Health facilities, 84% were unvaccinated, according to the latest data available from the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

