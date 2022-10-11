OHIO’S BIG WIN: Honda’s new $4.4B electric battery plant to bring 2,500+ jobs about 50 minutes from Dayton

“Our operations here will play a key role as a new EV hub,” Bob Nelson, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., said at the Ohio Statehouse Tuesday morning.

“Truly, today is a great day for Ohio,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in the statehouse announcement.

The battery plant will be in Fayette County, located about an hour southeast of Dayton. The facility will produce pouch-type batteries to supply Honda plants for production of electric vehicles, also called “EVs”.

Honda and LG plan to begin construction in Fayette County in early 2023, completing the new production facility by the end of 2024, Honda said.

After that, mass production of battery modules using pouch-type, Li-ion cells is expected by the end of 2025, with an annual production capacity of some 40GWh (gigawatt hours).

The plans will also retool Honda’s Marysville and East Liberty auto assembly plants and its Anna engine production plant. Honda said it expects more than 300 new jobs in those plants.

“This is a very challenging time for our entire industry, but also a very exciting time as Honda invests in full electric vehicle production in the Buckeye State,” Nelson said. “Honda has built hybrid-electric vehicles in Ohio for a number of years, and the experience and expertise of our associates in manufacturing, product development, and purchasing will serve as an important foundation as we transition to the electrified future.”

In a briefing before Tuesday’s formal announcement at the Ohio Statehouse, Nelson said production of internal combustion engine automobiles will continue for “quite some time.” The automaker has pledged to achieve “carbon neutrality” by 2050.

He declined to estimate how the eventual cessation of gas vehicle production would affect Honda’s employment in Ohio long-term.

“As things evolve and as we move forward, we will consider that in the future, but our announcement stands based on exactly that,” Nelson said, referring to the 2,500 total projected new jobs between the battery plant and the changes planned for the three existing plants.

Honda officials also declined to be more precise about the planned location of the battery facility, which will be near Interstate 71 and U.S. 35 in northwestern Fayette County.

Washington Court House, the Fayette County seat, is about a 50-minute drive from Dayton.

The EV announcement came 45 years to the day after Honda announced its Ohio first production facility, a motorcycle plant — October 11, 1977.

Honda produced and sold a record of more than 100,000 electrified vehicles in the U.S. last year, including the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid sedan. Honda’s investment will support production of electric vehicles and EV components.

“Honda is proud of our history in Ohio, where our U.S. manufacturing operations began more than four decades ago. Now, as we expand Honda’s partnership with Ohio, we are investing in a workforce that will create the power source for our future Honda and Acura electric vehicles,” Nelson said in a Honda statement.

Asked about possible government incentives for the projects, Nelson said in Monday’s briefing: “I can only say this is part of our long-term strategy and we are in discussions with the state.”

Honda has a deep footprint in Ohio, employing nearly 15,000 workers in five Ohio plants. The company has about 8,000 workers from the Miami Valley who work at its Anna engine plant and Troy distribution sites and about 1,400 workers from Clark and Champaign counties work for the automaker.

Honda purchased about $7 billion from Ohio suppliers last year, Nelson said.

Jeff Hoagland, chief executive and president of the Dayton Development Coalition, said Honda’s intentions position “the Dayton region for a leading role in the transformation of the automotive industry.”

“Honda’s rededication to Ohio reflects a shared history of over four decades and the deep network of suppliers and regional workers supporting their operations,” Hoagland said. “We’re honored Honda chose Ohio to power their future.”

“What makes me proudest is that this year, we finally buried the term ‘rust belt,’” Sen. Sherrod Brown said the Statehouse event Tuesday, citing recent statewide economic wins, including Intel’s plans to build two semiconductor production sites near Columbus.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, also at the Statehouse, congratulated Ohio leaders and said Honda’s plans can be seen as part of a global push toward clean energy. “We can compete and we can win.”

“Ohio’s automobile manufacturing legacy begins another amazing chapter today,” Ryan Augsburger, president of the Ohio Manufacturing Association, said in a statement. “The Buckeye state is already a leader in North America’s quickly evolving EV market. This latest development will ensure Honda has dependable access to Ohio-manufactured batteries — and Ohioans can look forward to more well-paying career opportunities in the near future as Honda continues to invest in our state.”

LG Energy Solutions is the largest electric vehicle battery maker in the world.